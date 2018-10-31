Best strategy being evolved as per available resources: Aleem

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that for the last two months all the major departments of the provincial government are working hectically on the 100-Day Plan and after the approval of the Chief Minister it would be presented to Prime Minister on November 07, 2018.

These views were expressed by the Senior Minister while presiding over a high level meeting here on Tuesday. Ministers and Secretaries of 14 different departments attended and briefed about their Ministries’ worked so far done in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Aleem Khan said that this plan would be reflection of aspirations of the masses and it would be also replicated in the coming 5 years of PTI Government. He said that as per available resources best strategy is being evolved which would help a common man in his day to day life.

The Senior Minister said that unfortunately in each major sector the corruption done by the last government is a major hurdle for smooth working. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has great interest in introducing best policies in Punjab for the welfare of masses and special instructions given by him are being implemented hundred per cent in this regard.

Departments like health, education, agriculture, livestock and food are related to the common man’s day to day life and there is big room for development in each sector while concerned Minister has prepared comprehensive recommendations for implementation in 100 Days’ Plan, he further stated.

The Education Minister briefed Aleem Khan about the missing facilities in schools, computerized data base and start of evening shift in all the schools. Minister Industries briefed about the vocational universities and industrial development. Health Minister informed about the betterment being introduced in hospitals while Agriculture Minister briefed about the loans for farmers and subsidy being given through electronic ways. Secretaries of Livestock, Local Bodies, Housing, Women Development and other departments also briefed the session on their work done on 100 Days’ Plan.

Punjab Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Dr. Yasmeen Raashid, Muraad Raas, Raja Yasir Hamayun, Rai Taimur Bhatti, Noman Langrial and Ashufa Riaz were present in the meeting. Aleem Khan thanked all the Ministers for their hard work and expressed hope that such efforts would continue till the implementation of this 100 Days’ Plan in letter and spirit.

