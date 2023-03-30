Best Sehri & Iftar deals in Lahore 2023

If you are looking to find the best Sehri and Iftar deals in Lahore, you are at right place; there will be no need to go anywhere because we got the best deals for you available in Lahore.

Below is a list of the finest restaurants offering economical and best Sehri and Iftar deals. The eateries on our list are offering the warmest ambiance and authentic traditional dishes.

Monal Lahore

Located in the heart of the country’s cultural capital, Monal Lahore offers 360 degrees views of Gulberg and its surroundings. You can find one of the best buffet dinners in town including desi, continental, Chinese, and all kinds of meals.

Royal Swiss Lahore

You can have lavish experience at Royal Swiss Lahore as it offers tasty meals in this blessed month.

Arcadian Cafe

Arcadian Café offers delicious food, besides top-notch service with high-quality meals in Sehri and Iftar. The restaurant is offering a special Iftar buffet at very reasonable prices.

Haveli Restaurant

Haveli restaurant holds its importance as it offers a relaxing ambiance, especially before dawn. Located in the architectural landmark of the Fort Road Food Street in Lahore, it is in historic Haveli Khalil Khan.

Chandani Chowk Restaurant

Chandani Chowk is named among the top eateries in the provincial capital, and it’s the best place if you are looking for quality food. A great range of foods is being offered at economical prices for Sehri and Iftar.

Nadeem Tikka

If you are a fan of desi foods in Sehri and Iftar, Nadeem Tikka Lahore will be your go to place as the restaurant is offering economical buffets to its customers.

La Atrium

Located in the heart of Lahore, La Atrium offers a variety of Ramadan Deals at a very economical price.

Tenerife Cafe

Among the top restaurants is Tenerife Cafe which is offering special Iftar cum dinner buffet at very reasonable prices. Check out their prices:

Faletti’s Hotel

KFC