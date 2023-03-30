Best Sehri & Iftar deals in Islamabad 2023

In the holiest month of Ramadan, Pakistanis plan for Sehri and Iftar meals, which bookend long days of fasting. If you are in Islamabad and looking for the best Sehri and Iftar deals, you are at the right place.

Here’s a list of restaurants offering appetizing food during iftar and Sehri. Pakistan’s federal capital is known for its roof top style eateries and delectable cuisines, and in the blessed month, several restaurants are offering the finest bargains and buffet menus.

Monal Islamabad

Nestled in Margalla hills, Monal Islamabad offers a wide range of foods, and it’s no less than a treat if you choose to sit in the open area. Many people went to the famous eatery to have the best Iftar in the town; especially if you are planning with family members and friends.

You can find one of the best buffet dinners in town including desi, continental, Chinese, and all kinds of meals.

1969 Restaurant

When it comes to top restaurants in Islamabad, 1969 restaurant with vintage vibes and a cheerful atmosphere stands among the top 5. From a wide range of food varieties to warm ambiance, 1969 offers both indoor and outdoor service for a calming Iftar party.

La Montana Restaurant

Located in a hill range within the National Park, La Montana Restaurant offers an optimum ambiance which is eye-catching, and a whole day of fasting, it’s the best place to relax in their calming ambiance.

The indoor dining of the eatery is likewise astounding, as it offers a wide range of foods with special meals to satisfy your thirst and hunger.

Casa Rica

Located at Central Boulevard, Casa Rica is one fine eatery offering quality and taste with top dining services. It offers a wide range of food including desi, Continental, Chinese. You can get your hands on Beef steaks, and different kinds of pasta for a fine Iftar besides having a wide range of desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Islamabad Serena Hotel

If you are planning something luxurious and deluxe, you can have your Iftar at Serena and being a member of the Leading Hotels chain, the place is known for yummilicious food and great ambiance.

Second Wife Cafe & Restaurant

Second Wife Second Wife Cafe & Restaurant is also offering Iftar and if you are looking for one peaceful evening with family and friends, it will be a must-try, the place is offering one of the best Iftar menus in a reasonable price. Check out the Iftar offer here:

Tuscany

Another finest restaurant, located in Kohsar Market in the metropolis. The Italian restaurant offers handful of specialties and its top-notch service and quality meals in Sehri and Iftar are must-try.

Tuscany offers a blend of traditional and continental dishes to make your iftar memorable.