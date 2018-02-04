Best quality stents being provided to cardiac patients: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said the best quality stents were being provided to the cardiac patients across the province.

No compromise would be made over the quality of stents for the patients suffering from cardiac diseases, he added.

Addressing a meeting through video link, here, the Chief Minister said that provision of best treatment facilities to every patient was the responsibility of the Punjab government and this task was being done by the government amicably. “It is our commitment to make Punjab an exemplary province with regard to provision of healthcare facilities and every possible step is being taken in the larger interest of patients and the people,” he said and added that there was no ambiguity in the policy of providing best treatment facilities to the people.

Shahbaz said that cardiac devices and stents recommended by technical and procurement committee of the Health department were procured for all the provincial hospitals at equal price and quality through central rate contract. He said that stent should be provided keeping in view health conditions and interest of the patient. “We have ensured implementation of the policy aimed at providing best medicines, cardiac devices and stent to the patients in public sector hospitals,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that a registry mechanism was being devised in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board for stents under trace and track system in Punjab and all the relevant information would be made available including design of stent, purchase, usage and other relevant data, adding that through this trace and track system, the usage record of stents would be maintained.

He directed that trace and track system should be made functional in four weeks and further said that provision of quality stents at equal price be ensured in model pharmacy of Institute of Cardiology. There should be no difference in quality and price of stents in all the model pharmacies, he added.

Secretary Health Najam Shah gave a detailed briefing about the quality of stent, types, rates and other issues of stents for the cardiac patients.

Minister Health Kh Salman Rafique, Chief Secretary, Secretary P&D, heads of institutes of cardiologies and other officials attended the meeting.