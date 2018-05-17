Best Products Pakistan awards held

Karachi

Best Products Pakistan held their “2nd Award Ceremony” in Karachi where they honored their lucky winners with Grand prizes. The winning customer of the Grand Prize of Rs. 25,00,000 was Ms. Shahida Zulfiqar from Khushab, Winner of the 1st Prize of Rs. 5,00,000 was Mr. Qamar Bilal from Gujranwala and the winner of the 2nd Prize of Rs. 150,000 was Mr. Mujahid Ahmed Memon belonging to Sanghar. The winners came to Karachi to attend the ceremony and were awarded their prize by Best products Brand ambassador Mr. Behroz Sabzwari.

Best Products Catalog is a direct selling company which offers not just innovative and practical products through catalogs but also gives its customers chances to win exciting prizes.—PR