Best Products holds award ceremony

Karachi

On 15th May 2018, Best Products Pakistan held their “2nd Award Ceremony” at a prestigious hotel of Karachi where they honored their lucky winners with Grand prizes.

The winning customer of the Grand Prize of Rs. 25,00,000 was Ms. Shahida Zulfiqar from Khushab, Winner of the 1st Prize of Rs. 5,00,000 was Mr. Qamar Bilal from Gujranwala and the winner of the 2nd Prize of Rs. 150,000 was Mr. Mujahid Ahmed Memon belonging to Sanghar.

The winners came to Karachi to attend the ceremony and were awarded their prize by Best products Brand ambassador Mr. BehrozSabzwari.

Best Products Catalog is a direct selling company which offers not just innovative and practical products through catalogs but also gives its customers chances to win exciting prizes.