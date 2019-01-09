Best possible New Year gift, says BCCI chief

Bipin Dani

The Indian cricket board is unlikely to give a “red carpet welcome” to Virat Kohli’s victorious boys when they return home after the series victory against Australia.

Ajit Wadekar’s team was given such welcome when they returned home after successful tour of England in 1971. It was India’s first series win in England after started playing Test cricket before 40 years then.

The BCCI has not yet announced any prize-money for Kohlis. May be the BCCI officials are waiting green signal from Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji, the CoAs, appointed by the Supreme Court of India.

“We have not decided about the prize money at this moment. We may decide so once they return home”, C. K. Khanna, the BCCI’s Acting President, speaking exclusively over telephone from Delhi said.

“We wish to congratulate the Indian team for becoming the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia and to create cricket history”.

“We also take the opportunity to congratulate Virat Kohli for his superb captaincy. He led from the front and impressed every one with his tactics”, the BCCI chief added.

“Special mention is being made of Cheteshwar Pujara for producing career-best performance in the series. He richly deserved two Man of the Match awards and his first Player of the series award”.

“We wish the Indian team all the best in the forthcoming ODI series”. “This is one of the best possible New Year gift to our great Nation”, Khanna concluded.

