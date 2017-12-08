Best opportunities available for allied health professionals

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh. Salman Rafique, has said that lot of opportunities for allied health professionals are available in the specialized healthcare and Medical Education Department as well as in Primary & Secondary Health Department. He said that more opportunities of services for highly qualified human resource would be created by the expansion of health sector.

He stated this while addressing the first Convocation of Children Hospital & Institute of Child Health’s Allied Health Sciences School at Pearl Continental here today.

Besides, Dean Children Hospital and ICH Prof. Masood Sadiq, Chairman Higher Education Commission Prof. Nizam ud Din, Principal Allied Health Sciences School Dr. Idrees Ahmed, Principals of different medical colleges, faculty members of Institute of Child Health, former deans of Children Hospital, students and their parents attended the convocation in large number.

In his welcome address, Prof. Masood Sadiq informed that due to the personal interest and provision of funds generously by the Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the Children Hospital has become the largest children hospital in the region having 11 hundred beds from 450 beds. He said that institute of Child Health providing educational and training facilities in 43 specialties, providing degree and diploma courses.

He said that 18 training programmes for undergraduates is being run in the institute Prof. Masood Sadiq said that allied health professionals have a key role in providing healthcare to the patients. He said that at least eight different health professionals needed for a doctor.

He said that Pakistan facing acute shortage of trained human resource and the children hospital & institute of child health is executing great services by providing training to the health professionals to fill the gaps. He disclosed that so far 850 allied health professionals have completed their education from this institution and serving within the country and outside in the world.

He disclosed that institute of child health would soon start master degree courses. Chairman Higher Education Commission Prof. Nizam ud Din said that allied health professionals have an international identity and there is a huge demand of allied health professionals all over the world. Prof. Nizam ud Din stressed the need of setting up a separate council for allied health professionals.