Best investment opportunities available in Punjab, CM tells Chinese

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday said that best investment opportunities are available in the province of Punjab and the provincial government will provide all the necessary facilities to the Chinese companies that would make investment in Punjab.

“We would welcome the investment of Chinese company in energy and other sectors,” the CM said while talking to a Chinese delegation that led by Wang Xu President of Huaneng Shandong Ruyi called on himat his office here today.

Wang Xu said that Huaneng Shandong Ruyi will setup its office in Punjab and hoped that new investment opportunities will be created as a result of it. “We want to expand cooperation in textile and other sectors as well,” he said. He also briefed the Chief Minister about company’s performance and its projects’ details.

Talking on the occasion, the CM maintained that bilateral relations between Pakistan and China are touching new heights adding that China has always sided with Pakistan in every difficult situation. “We appreciate Chinese investment in Pakistan as a number of projects, which have been started in collaboration with China, are running successfully. He said that investment environment has been boosted further due to the multibillion dollar CPEC project.

He also congratulated the delegation on the advent of new Chinese year. The delegation also extended an invitation to the Chief Minister to visit Shandong.

