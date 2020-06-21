Best facilities available to patients in Sindh:Nasir

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah claimed that the work done by the Sindh government for the development of the Health sector un the province had not been done in any other province of the country. The provincial Information Minister said that he was proud to say that even in the neighboring countries, patients would not have access to free healthcare facilities which were available to the patients in Sindh province.