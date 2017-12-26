Best arrangements made for visitors on Christmas

Staff Reporter

Wildlife and Parks Punjab Director General Khalid Ayyaz Khan on Monday said that best arrangements were made to facilitate the people, visiting Lahore Zoo on Christmas.

Addressing a cake cutting ceremony during his visit to Lahore Zoo to review arrangements including security, he said that arrangements are being monitored through security cameras.

The DG said that officials have been directed to ensure all facilities for the people visiting Zoo, adding that special reception would be given to the employees performed duties on December 25. On the occasion, he said that new service rules are being planned for the regularization of daily wages employees of the department.