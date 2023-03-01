In an incredible gesture of goodwill during a football match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor, the supporters of the home side threw thousands of toys for the children of the earthquake-hit Syria and Türkiye.

The Turkish Super League game between the two sides was paused after 4 minutes and 17 seconds to allow fans to throw the gifts onto the pitch.

The incredible moment was captured by cameras for the world to see.

"Bir başkadır benim memleketim…" pic.twitter.com/cipmCNXUry — beIN SPORTS Türkiye (@beINSPORTS_TR) February 26, 2023

Players from both teams then spent several minutes collecting the stuffed toys before the football match resumed between Besiktas and the visiting Antalyaspor.

“Our fans threw scarves, berets and plush toys on the ground of Vodafone Park to be given as a gift to the children in the earthquake region to cheer them up,” Besiktas said in a club statement.

“We would like to thank our fans for their meaningful event.”

The club has also announced that all the donated toys will be sent to the devasted regions as soon as possible.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck parts of southern Türkiye and northern Syria on the 6th of February has caused massive loss of life and widespread destruction.

The death toll from the devastation has reportedly crossed 50,000 and continues to climb with each passing day.

The footballing community has been brought together by the events and each club or country has played its part in any which way it can.

Qatar recently donated its fan village accommodations, which hosted the World Cup supporters last year, to the two countries as well.