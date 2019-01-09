Besides improving aesthetic sense, art empowers women as well: Riffat

Mosaic art workshop concludes

Staff Reporter

A two-day mosaic art workshop, conducted by art & design teacher Riffat Ara Baig concluded with students of local colleges and universities, amateur artists displaying keen interest in this unique genre.

Ms Baig organized the art workshop in collaboration with the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) to impart skills to the support staff working in the schools.

Talking about the objectives of the mosaic art workshop, Riffat Ara Baig said the initiative was aimed at inculcating creative approaches among the low cadre staff to use their ability to improve aesthetical environment around. We have different stuff all around us that can be converted into different decorative pieces without incurring heavy cost.

Mosaic is a piece of art or image made from the assembling of small pieces of colored glass, stone, or other materials. It is often used in decorative art or as interior decoration. This is quite unfortunate that usually art is taught to the students from upper tiers of the society while the people at lower strata are deprived of such opportunities.

She added all human beings need to have nest possible artistic and vibrant environment around them. But, they cannot build an appreciative environment around due to the lack of resources, knowledge and technique of art. A little capacity building in developing art pieces from the useless but colourful pieces of paper, cards, glass or other materials can help the communities to add a little more to their earning by selling these pieces.

Sameena one of the workshop participants said the training was quite useful. She learned how to make attractive decorative pieces with just colour papers, cards and some wooden pieces. I can do it now at home for domestic use. They could be sold too when I could be able to assemble these pieces with all perfection.

Murad, another participant, was of the view that men usually shy away from such type of activities as they believe that art is a women’s stuff. After attending workshop, I come to the conclusion that it is quite soothing to be engaged in the art activities. Making art and decorative pieces can also add to my income. They can also be used in my house to make it look good.

