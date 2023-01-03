Matteo Berrettini helped Italy reach the City Finals of the United Cup over Norway after getting the better of Casper Ruud in the clash between the heavyweights.

Italy vs Norway in the United Cup:

Berrettini needed a win to guarantee his side a first-place finish in Group E and delivered with a 6-4, 6-4 victory against the world no 3 to give his side a 3-0 insurmountable lead.

The ATP Finals runner-up was troubled by the Italian’s forehand, despite getting the better of him previously, which kept Ruud on the back foot throughout. Yet, the French Open finalist carved out the first opportunity to break while leading 3-2 before Berrettini fought back and did not face a break point for the rest of the match.

He then sealed the match in 1 hour and 24 minutes to carry Italy into the City Finals while eliminating Norway from contention.

With the win already in the bag, Lucia Bronzetti put a bow on proceedings for Italy by beating Ulrikke Eikeri 6-4, 7-5 to make it 4-0 for her team.

Italy will either face Poland or Switzerland in the City Finals.

The two countries go into the final day of group play locked at 1-1. Poland will pit Hubert Hurkacz against Stan Wawrinka, while Magda Linette will face Jil Teichmann.

If the tie is locked at 2-2 after singles, the group winner will be determined by mixed doubles, where Iga Swiatek and Hurkacz are slated to face Belinda Bencic and Wawrinka.

Greece vs Belgium:

Greece is also through to the Perth City Finals after Maria Sakkari defeated Elise Mertens 6-1, 7-5 to guarantee her side a spot in the final two.

Her team needed only two points to progress during the last ties and her win consolidated her competitor Stefanos Tsitsipas’ win over David Goffin the previous day. Sakkari and Tsitispas will team up to face Goffin and Merterns if the clash calls for it.

USA vs Germany:

Team USA continued its ruthless dismantling of Germany with Jessica Pegula, and Francis Tiafoe winning their singles contests against Laura Siegemund and Oscar Otte before teaming up to defeat Siegemund and Daniel Altmaier and complete a resounding 5-0 stat line.