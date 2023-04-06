Karim Benzema scored a hattrick as Real Madrid hammered Barcelona at Camp Nou to reach the final of the Copa del Rey.

Vinicus Jr joined the Frenchman on the scoresheet as Carlo Ancelotti’s side turned in a ruthless display to win 4-0 at their arch-rival’s home ground.

With a 1-0 advantage in the bag from the first leg, Xavi’s side appeared to be in full control for the majority of the first half but failed to put away their chances. The visitors caught the Blaugrana on a counter-attack just before halftime with Vinicus beating Marc Andre ter Stegan to level the tie.

Just five minutes following the break, Benzema put Madrid ahead for good before adding a third in the 58th minute from the penalty spot.

Desperation soon set in for Barcelona who left their defence vulnerable in the dying stages allowing Benzema to score his third and put Real Madrid in the final of the Copa del Rey where they will take on Osasuna.

The victory comes as sweet revenge for the defending La Liga champions who have been on the receiving end of defeats this season at the hands of Xavi’s men.

Despite the defeat, Barcelona remains poised to win another La Liga title as they sit 12 points ahead of their nearest rivals, Real Madrid.