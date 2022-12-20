Karim Benzema has announced his retirement from international football following the end of France’s campaign in the Qatar World Cup.

The striker announced his decision on his 35th birthday, just a day after France lost the final against Argentina.

“I made the effort and mistakes it took to be where I am today and I’m proud of it! I wrote my story and ours is ending,” Benzema wrote on Twitter.

The Ballon d’Or holder was supposed to lead France’s forward line at this year’s competition but missed the competition altogether after suffering an injury in training.

He was just starting to become an international regular after a turbulent few years.

Benzema made his international debut in 2007 and went on to be a part of the European Championship squads in 2008 and 2012 as well as the 2014 World Cup but was ostracized from the next two major tournament squads over a blackmail scandal involving his teammate.

He was then recalled for Euro 2020 last year but Didier Deschamps’ side suffered an early exit before the striker helped France win the Nations League in October 2021.

Since his return to the international side, Benzema had scored 10 goals in 16 appearances.

In all, he managed to find the net 37 times in 97 appearances for France.

However, many media outlets are speculating that Benzema has announced his retirement following a fallout with coach Didier Deschamps and will take back his decision if Zinedine Zidane is appointed the next France manager.