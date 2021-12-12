Benefits of reforms to start reaching people soon: Farrukh

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that people will soon start enjoying the benefits of comprehen-sive and prudent reforms for sustained economic growth with a focus on enhancing exports and tax collection, facilitating masses and weeding out cor-ruption.

Addressing a function at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he particularly men-tioned the national policies adopted by Prime Minis-ter Imran Khan and said that as a result of it, Paki-stan managed maximum exports in a single month, Nov 2021, up to $2.9 billion, while it was 34 per cent in excess to the exports of same month of last year, and 47pc more than Nov 2018.

He said during the first five months of the current fiscal year, Pakistani sports stood at $12.37 billion, which were 37pc higher than the exports of the cor-responding period in 2018.

About health sector, he said that the government was offering the best possible health facilities to masses and people in Punjab would start getting health cards from Monday, and the process would be completed by March 2022.

Under the arrange-ment, each card holder family would be entitled to free medical facilities up to Rs 1 million, he added.

He said that despite corona pandemic, Pak exports remained 35pc more than the exports of other coun-tries of South Asia. He said that the last year, the federal government also released Rs 250 billion as refund.

About the agriculture sector, he said the government provided subsidy to the farming community and as a result of it, all corps recorded phenomenal yield and Pakistan would have no need to import cotton and sugar this year. Due to this additional yield, Paki-stan could be able to make $4 billion additional exports, he added.

About gas, he said that work on pipeline project with the cooperation of Russia would be started soon. He said the government was also constructing 10 dams which would not only generate 10,000 megawatts of electricity but also store 13 million cusec feet water for irrigation purposes.

About local issues of Faisalabad, the state minister said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buz-dar had constituted Provincial Finance Commission on the pattern of National Finance Commission.

Under the commission, all districts would get their due share on the basis of their population and back-wardness.