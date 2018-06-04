Benefits of Itikaaf

One of the special worship during Ramazan is Itikaaf. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) observed Itikaaf every year. Once the Holy Prophet (PBUH) could not observe Itikaaf due to travelling, so next year He remained in Itikaaf for 20 days. The Prophet also remained in Itikaaf for twenty days, when it was the last year of his life.

Hazrat Ibn Abbas (RA) reported that the Prophet said about the person who engages in Itikaaf, “that he is safe from sin & he also gets that reward which everyone (outside Itikaaf) gets for pious deeds.” (Ibn Majah). One who is observing I’tikaaf (in a mosque) is not to visit a patient or to attend a funeral or touch or embrace one’s wife, or go out for anything but necessary purposes. There is no Itikaaf without fasting. Allah says in Quran: “And do not have sexual relations with them (your wives) while you are in Itikaaf in the mosques” [al-Baqarah 2:187]. Itikaaf is the best source to seek Allah’s pleasure. We should strive hard to attain Allah’s pleasure and to be closer to him. May Allah accept our worship (Aameen).

M RASHID TABASSUM

Via email

Related