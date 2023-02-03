Benefits of good deeds in Islam | By Mufti G Yasin Nizami

Benefits of good deeds in Islam

HUMAN was created by the Allah Almighty and get chosen to live in the world with certain purposes.

The main purpose of human creation is to please the Allah Almighty, the Creator, in everything we do. Good deeds not only bring us closer to the Allah Almighty, it also has many benefits.

Here are the benefits of good deeds every Muslim should know. Even when we have no intention to do such, we sometimes do bad deeds unintentionally.

However, the angels write those deeds and it could be unfortunate for us on the Day of resurrection.

There is no better way to erase those good deeds other than by doing many good deeds. As Holy Prophet (PBUH) said, have fear of the Allah Almighty wherever you may be and follow up a bad deed with a good deed which will wipe it out and behave well towards the people.

There are many forms of good deeds we can do. Fulfilling all of our duty to the Allah Almighty, doing all the obligatory Salah, and also giving Charity.

Charity also has many forms, such as helping other people, saving an animal, saying good words to other people and many more.

Just like what the Holy Prophet (PBUH) said in a Hadith, Doing justice between two people is Charity; assisting a man to mount his animal, or lifting up his belongings onto it is Charity; a good word is Charity; every step you take towards prayer is Charity; and removing harmful things from pathways is Charity.

Doing good deeds is not only from people to people. the Allah Almighty creates human, Satan and Angels perfectly.

But other than Angels, human and Satan are imperfect. Satan will be forever disobeying the Allah Almighty.

Therefore, us human, to cover the imperfection is by showing the sincerity. Showing sincerity also gains us the forgiveness from the Allah Almighty.

It is also be a way for a human to repent from the sins and bad deeds. As said above, one of benefits of good deeds in Islam is to erase our sins.

It was mentioned in one Hadith that human can be sometimes committing sins unintentionally.

But when he later realizes what kind of sins he has committed, the Allah Almighty gives opportunity to erasing those sins by doing good deeds.

In Islam, good deeds become one of the most important aspects. Good deeds have many forms: helping people, doing charity, fulfilling the obligation toward God.

Those things represent the real image of our religion, Islam, in the most perfect way. The bad deeds and good deeds we do when we live will be weighed on the Day of resurrection and our fate whether to enter the Paradise or going through the bad things on the Hell.

Human has always remembering the Allah Almighty every second in life. The Allah Almighty could be a good shield whenever we are about to do bad deeds, and becoming our motivation to do good deeds.

Whenever we are about to do bad deeds, we quickly reminded of the Allah Almighty and doing good deeds instead.

We should be grateful that the Allah Almighty always keeps us away from bad things. Life in this world would be in vain and only wastage of time, if we didn’t spend every second to please the Allah Almighty.

We should behave in a good way and always do good deeds as it is very important for every Muslim.

It was said by the Allah Almighty, Whoever works righteousness whether male or female while he (or she) is a true believer (of Islamic Monotheism) verily, to him we will give a good life and we shall pay them certainly a reward in proportion to the best of what they used to do.

Doing more good deeds and less bad deeds brings positive outcome to us. Islam is so powerful that it can bring change to the behaviour of its believer.

Good deeds make us live in a better manner, and because we do it for the sake of the Allah Almighty, it will also bring us closer to Him. Every single thing we do must be contain with good things and good intentions.

By doing good deeds, not only we please other people but also please our Creator, the Allah Almighty. Good deed is a good form of charity that will bring us benefits in the Hereafter.

The Allah Almighty will not command us to do certain things without good rewards. Even for the Salah we pray every day, He rewards us a lot. And the biggest reward we could ever ask for is paradise.

Among uncounted good deeds we can do, there are some good deeds that we should do every day.

We will be rewarded by paradise every time we perform congregation prayers in the mosque.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) said, whoever goes to the mosque in the morning and evening, The Allah Almighty will prepare for him an honourable place in the Paradise every time he goes and comes.

It will be impossible for us not to commit sins everyday whether it is willingly or unwillingly. Ask for His mercy countless times a day, as it become of His pleasure.

The big rewards come by attending another Muslim’s funeral as said by the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Whoever attends a funeral until he offers the (funeral) prayer will have one carat of reward and whoever attends until the burial is done will have two carat.

It was asked: What is two carat? He said: Like two great mountains. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) once mentioned, whoever reads a letter of the Holy Qur’an will be credited with a good deed, and a good deed gets tenfold reward.

And Azan is a sign that the Allah Almighty is calling for us. It will be good if we can reply to it as said by the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Say as they say (in Azan), and when you finish, ask and you will be given.

So those are the surprising benefits of good deeds in Islam. After knowing that doing good deeds brings many benefits to us, let us be more motivated to do many good deeds from now on.

— The writer is contributing columnist, based in Islamabad.