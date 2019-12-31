Benefits of economic stability to reach common people in 2020: Awan Current account deficit down by 73 pc during 2019; Forex reserves grew 14 pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad:

The benefits of economic stability will reach the common man in 2020, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday.

The special assistant was speaking at a press conference. She credited the incumbent government’s policies for economic stability in the country. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been briefed about the country’s economic situation in the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Dr Awan said current account deficit decreased by 73 percent during 2019 while foreign exchange reserves grew 14 percent and trade balance sunk by 40 percent. Imports reduced compared to last year, while exports registered a 4.7 percent gain as opposed to the comparable period, according to her.

The special assistant said the purpose of establishing shelters and langars was to show solidarity and sympathy with the poor. There was a Rs6-billion subsidy programme for food items to be introduced in the first week of January 2020, she said, adding that a Financial Assistance Card will also be issued.

Medical needs of the people will be fulfilled through the Insaf Health Card, she said, adding that setting up more shelters and langars in cities was PM Imran’s aim.

She said the cabinet was told there was a 6.6 percent improvement in services trade balance and a 17-percent growth in tax collection.

“We cannot fight the wars of the elite class but have to fight for those who are the 95 percent, the custodians of this country,” Dr Awan said. She added that some 100 industries were shut down in the previous government’s tenure in Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Gujranwala but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government ensured they resumed operations again.

Further, she said the premier advised cabinet members that there should be more focus on the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and it would be prioritised in 2020, with provinces to report on the funds transferred accordingly on how that money was spent, and the projects initiated.

Referring to an in-camera briefing prior to the cabinet meeting, she said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance, 2019, and the anti-graft watchdog’s laws were discussed and members shared their own suggestions on the matter.

The prime minister said there was a roadmap to improvement through the ordinance and reiterated that he had removed the thorns in the business community’s way. Investors should step up and invest in the country, which will lead to more jobs, wealth creation, momentum for the wheel of economy, more buying power, and low inflation, he said, according to Dr Awan.