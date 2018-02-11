BENEFICIARIES OF CM SELF-EMPLOYMENT SCHEME SHARE MOVING, ENCOURAGING STORIES

LAHORE: Addressing the ceremony held in connection with CM Self-Employment Scheme, chief Akhuwat Dr. Amjad Saqib said Pakistan is light and light cannot be blown out, and a bright future is waiting for Pakistan. In the ceremony three persons, who took loans under the schemes and started their business, shared their experiences and observations. Nelson John, belonging to the Christian community, said he was living a miserable life and also suffered days of starvation. He said then a friend told me about this scheme and he was overjoyed when he was declared eligible even from belonging to the minority community. He said I got interest-free loan worth 10,000 rupees and from this I learnt purity and truth in Islam. He said I took a place from this loan from a PCO owner and started running my daily expenditures. He said I returned the loan and then applied for 20,000 more loan. After eight months got a bicycle and my economic situation at my home started improving and the education system of my children also restarted. My wife also got employment. He said got next cheque for 30,000 rupees and he purchased a motorcycle. He said got a pledged house for 200,000 rupees. He said he is thankful to the chief minister because due to his initiative my life has been transformed.

Shahida, a woman who started her business from this scheme said while peeping, that she became orphan when she was a child and her aunt looked after her. She said even after her marriage economical constraints still remained. She said while weeping that her relative told her about the chief minister and she got a loan of ten thousand rupees started work at home and her situation started improving and she returned the loan and due to the blessing of Allah Almighty her family is living a respectable life. A special person unable to see, Sohail Akbar, said he started business after getting loan from this scheme and his story was also moving. He said his family was consisting of five daughters and he used to beg but he tried to find a respectable job.

He said he got a loan of 15000 rupees and started the business of mobile charging, easy paisa and battery charging. He said his income started increasing, he returned the loan and his business is running successfully. He prays for Shahbaz Sharif who is saved him from the sin of interest.