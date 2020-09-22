Benchmark set for closure of schools Amid fears, govt decides not to close education institutes

The government has, in principle, agreed not to re-close schools or colleges and set at least two cases benchmark for schools or colleges to be closed for only five days, if two cases come to light from any institute.

Various decision regarding Corona situation and educational institution were taken in the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting. The government has agreed not to re-close schools and colleges, declaring that if at least two cases in schools or colleges surface, the institution will be closed for five days.

The NCOC during its meeting, also allowed reopening of primary section of educational institutions as per plan from September 30.

On the other hand, effects of the reopening of educational institutions began to light as three more students of Lahore fell victim to Corona virus.

The virus has been confirmed in the students of FC College and ND Islamia High School Ichhra. Prior to the three cases, 19 students from all over Punjab have been diagnosed as having Coronavirus. In six days, the number of Corona infected students has increased to 54.

The number of corona virus cases continues to rise, with 35 new corona cases reported in Lahore in the last 24 hours and a total of 60 confirmed cases in Punjab.

The total number of corona cases in Lahore has reached 49,447 and 862 deaths. The total number of corona cases in Punjab has been 98,424 and 2,226 deaths.

According to the spokesperson of Primary Health, 94952 patients have recovered in Punjab, however, no death has been reported from Corona in the last two days across the province.