Bench, Bar integral part of judicial system, both should address legal needs: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has said that Bench and Bar are integral parts of judicial system therefore, it is incumbent upon both of them to address legal needs and expectations of litigant parties by providing speedy justice to them.

The CJP expressed these views while talking to the body of outgoing members of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) headed by Mr. Rasheed A. Rizvi and newly elected body of Supreme Court Bar Association headed by its President Syed Muhammad Kaleem Ahmed Khursheed, who called on him in Supreme Court, Islamabad on Monday.

He that for cause of administration of justice, role of Bar is very crucial, without cooperation of Bar, goal of dispensation of justice cannot be fulfilled. Bidding farewell to outgoing SCBA President Mr. Rasheed A. Rizvi and his cabinet members, the CJP praised services rendered by them and said that the SCBA under Mr. Rasheed A. Rizvi performed very well. All the members of his cabinet played their role devotedly and wholeheartedly for cause of dispensation of justice.

Felicitating the newly elected SCBA President Syed Muhammad Kaleem Ahmed Khursheed and his cabinet, Mr. Justice Mian Saqib Nisar welcomed the Bar and said that he had cordial relationship with Bar. He further assured them that he and Judges of Supreme Court will extend full cooperation to Bar for strengthening institution of judiciary.

The outgoing President Mr. Rasheed A. Rizvi also appreciated his lordships contribution for cause of administration of justice. The President newly elected Cabinet of SCBA, Mr. Syed Muhammad Kaleem Ahmed Khursheed assured of full cooperation to strengthen institution by supporting rule of law and independence of judiciary.

At the end of meeting the CJP presented shield to the outgoing cabinet members as token of respect and gesture of goodwill. They also reciprocated gesture by presenting a memento on the occasion.—INP

