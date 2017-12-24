Benazir’s death anniversary on 27th

Rawalpindi

All is set to observe the 10th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto at Liaqat Bagh on December 27.

Talking to APP, President of PPP city chapter Baber Khan Jadoon said Qu’ran Khawani would be held at 1300 hours and Dua would be offered at 1705hours.

The local leadership would attend the ceremony while PPP Divisional President and former Minister Sardar Saleem Haider would be the chief guest.

On this occasion, speakers would highlight the achievements of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto who struggled for the democracy and sacrificed her life for the people of the country. Later, Bhutto Lungar (Free meal) would also be distributed, he said.—APP