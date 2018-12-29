Benazir’s assassination

The assassination of the Muslim world’s first female PM Benazir Bhutto still hurts millions of her lovers and supports in the world. It was the dreadful evening of 27 December 2007 when I heard such sad and heartbreaking news about murder of the Daughter of the East. She was assassinated by an assassin in Rawalpindi when a target killer shot at her head immediately after she had delivered a speech at Liaqatbagh in connection with the ensuing elections which were later deferred for some weeks.

Shaheed BB was the country’s youngest woman who served twice as a Premier. She had good leadership qualities like her father and the founder of PPP ZA Bhutto. Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto did what she wanted for the betterment of the people of Pakistan. However, eleven years have passed, the country’s law enforcement agencies have failed to arrest the assassins who killed Benazir. Shaheed BB is alive in everyone’s heart and will always be remembered for her great services to the nation.

IMTIAZ JUNEJO

Hyderabad

Share on: WhatsApp