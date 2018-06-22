Benazir Bhutto’s mission to be completed: Chairman DMC South

Staff Reporter

Chairman District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South, Malik Muhammad Fayza said that the efforts will be continued to complete Benazir Bhutto’s mission of public services.

He said this while addressing a cake cutting ceremony in connection with 65th birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.He said that Benazir Bhutto had laid the foundation of reconciliation and tolerance in politics. She sacrificed her life for democracy, he added.

On the occasion party workers were also present—APP