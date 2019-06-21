Benazir Bhutto’s 66th birthday celebrated

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Provincial Minister for Works & Services, Prison and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on the occasion of 66th Birthday anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed that Pakistan Peoples Party has started a campaign of tree plantation across the Sindh as well as all over Pakistan while they were talking to media persons at Yadgar-e-Shuhada, Karsaz on 21st June 2019.

They said that these trees will be environmentally friendly. He also said that citizens may kindly participate in this campaign for pleasant atmosphere. On this occasion Provincial Minister for Works & Services Development, Prison, and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that a huge amount has been allocated in the budget 2019-20 for the plantation of trees. He said that “Urban Forest” is a bright project.

He further said that our Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also instructed the Sindh government to plant more and more trees for pleasant and better environment.

On this occasion Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that tree plantation project will start from Lyari and Malir Naddi. Murtaza said that Federal Government claims are very high but in the 10 months Federal Government failed to resolve the core issues of the masses. He said that Federal government has done nothing for the development of common men in last 10 months rule. Contrary to this our prime Minister was pacifying Nation to get worried. He said that three hospitals have been taken over by the Sindh Government from Federal Government.

Sindh Government look after these hospitals from 2018 and provide better and modern facilitate to the people of Sindh and Pakistan. In the budget 2019-20 Sindh Government allocated a sufficient amount in the head of hospitals betterment but Federal Government trying to taken back these hospitals.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on the eve of 66th Birthday of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto born to live forever in the history and those who wanted to finish her have themselves vanished but Mohtarma Shaheed lives on in the heart and minds of people of Pakistan. On the eve of 66th Birthday of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Wahab said that greatest human asset God had bestowed upon our nation after independence and she and her father Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto imagined and pursued a revolution to make Pakistan strongest, peaceful and prosperous country.