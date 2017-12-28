Benazir Bhutto’s 10th death anniversary observed at Liaquat Bagh

The 10th death anniversary of Pakistan People’s Party’s chairperson and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto (BB) was observed here Wednesday with a pledge to continue her mission.

The PPP leader was assassinated in a terrorist attack on December 27, 2007 while she was leaving after addressing a public meeting at Liaquat Bagh.

Quran Khawani was held at Liaquat Bagh and Dua was also offered for the departed leader. Lungar was distributed among the participants. Divisional President PPP Sardar Saleem Haider on the occasion said Benazir Bhutto devoted her life for the people and democracy.

She created awareness among the masses about their rights, he added. Benazir wanted to strengthen democracy in the country and was martyred in the struggle for the rights of the poor he said, adding she introduced politics of reconciliation in the country.

PPP leaders including Raja Khurram Pervez, Rashid Mir, Amir Fida Paracha,Shujaat Haider Naqvi, Nasir Mir, Tahir Gondal, Khalid Nawaz,, Jameel Qureshi, Sohail Mukhtar and ex-nazims and naib nazims attended the function. Peoples Students Federation (PSF), Peoples Youth Organisation (PYO), Lady Wing (LW) Peoples Lawyers Forums (PLF)and People’s Unity of PIA also participated in the event. A new portrait of Benazir Bhutto was also displayed at her martyrdom place.—APP

Related