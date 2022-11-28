England’s test captain Ben Stokes has announced that he will donate his match fees from the upcoming series against Pakistan to the country’s flood relief efforts.

Stokes announced his decision on his social media pages.

“There is a sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group and to be here is special,” Stokes wrote.

“The floods that devastated Pakistan earlier this year was very sad to see and has had significant impact on the country and the people.”

Stokes is leading England’s first tour to Pakistan for a test series in 17 years after the two countries battled it out in a seven-match T20I series prior to the World Cup.

The all-rounder did not play a game in Pakistan but helped his side beat the Green Shirts in the T20 World Cup final, starring with a knock of 52* to see his side home with 5 wickets to spare.

Ben Stokes was not the most popular figure in Pakistan at that time but surely won the hearts of millions of people after announcing that he will be donating his match fees to the flood relief efforts in the country.

“The game has given me a lot in my life and | feel it’s only right to give something back that goes far beyond cricket. | will be donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal.

“Hopefully this donation can go towards the rebuilding of areas of Pakistan most affected by the flooding.”

Unprecedented rains caused severe damage in several parts of Pakistan leaving millions without homes and basic life facilities which the country is trying to counter to this day.

England and Pakistan will face each other in three test matches with the first one beginning on December 1st in Rawalpindi before the action shifts to Multan and Karachi.