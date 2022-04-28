England Cricket Board will name all-rounder Ben Stokes as England’s new Test captain.

Stokes will succeed Joe Root in the role, who recently resigned from the post.

The appointment will be announced later on Thursday.

Rob Key is expected to make the announcement during his first media conference as managing director of men’s cricket of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The former England batter is said to have held talks with Stokes this week about his taking over the vacant role of captaincy.

Root stepped down earlier this month after England won just one of their previous 17 tests, a run which included a 4-0 Ashes hammering in Australia and an unexpected 1-0 series defeat in West Indies.

Alongside Stokes, Stuart Broad’s name was also floated around on the interim bases at least.

Ben Stokes held the role of being Joe Root’s deputy.

He took an indefinite break from cricket last year to focus on his mental health while also recovering from a second operation on a broken finger before he returned to the squad for the Ashes series.

England’s next Test assignment is a two-match home series against New Zealand in June.

The ECB has also advertised for separate red-ball and white-ball coaches following Chris Silverweed’s resignation in February, a call which was backed by England’s limited-overs captain, Eoin Morgan.

Gary Kirsten is expected to be one of the coaching hires.