Ben Cutting, Martin Guptill among several PSL8 players visit Special Security Unit headquarters in Karachi

KARACHI – Fans are gearing up for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which is set to roll into action on February 13.

International players have arrived in cricket loving nation, and are ‘excited’ for action, as PSL established itself as an ideal platform for foreign players to ply their trade.

Lately, several players featuring in the upcoming edition of the country’s much-hyped Twenty20 league visited the Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters in the city of lights.

Players of Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, and Karachi Kings visited different sections of Special Security Unit (SSU), and interacted with Sindh Police officials.

In a clip shared online, Ben Cutting, Martin Guptill, Johan Botha and Uma Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Faheem Ashraf, Umar Akmal, Haider Ali, Muhammad Haris, Danish Aziz, Roman Raees, and Ibrar Ahmad were spotted visiting SSU headquarters.

Video courtesy:@ssusindhpolice