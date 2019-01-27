Belt & Road initiative

Beijing’s multibillion dollar project that as per the Chinese Government aims to promote regional connectivity and props up domestic development at home; has raised skepticism abroad, that termed the project as Chinese economic ambitions, while simultaneously, challenging the US global leadership role. China rejects as all the allegations while asserting the Belt and Road Initiative as win-win for all participatory with no such imperialistic designs or testing the US global dominance.

The Belt and Road Initiative has also been dubbed as 21st century Silk Road, connecting Asia, Africa and Europe by land corridors and maritime routes that include some 71 countries, half of world population, and quarter of the global GDP. With no second thought, the BRI is the project of the century that has potential to change the course of history in the realms of the world affairs.

AAMIR KHAN WAGAN

LARKANA

