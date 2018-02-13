Belt and Road Initiative can open door of development for Nepal

Kathmandu

The China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative has paved the way for new opportunities for Nepal to realize its dream of development and economic prosperity, government officials and experts said here on Monday.

They made such remarks during a one-day seminar entitled “Strengthening cooperation to promote the construction of the Belt and Road” organized by Nepal China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCCI) in Kathmandu.

Stating that the Belt and Road Initiative will bring opportunities in multiple fields including trade, connectivity, physical infrastructure development, tourism and investment, they pointed out the need of concrete mechanism for implementation.

“We have chalked out strategies and plans to implement the initiative but I believe Belt and Road Initiative is a much broader concept. We should have three tracks of approach, including the government one, business to business approach including private sector and knowledge-based approach to gain maximum benefits,” Shanker Das Bairagi, Secretary at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said after inaugurating the event.

Stressing that Nepal is a land-locked and least development country, the foreign secretary said that it needs the cooperation of neighbors, especially China, to upgrade its status to a developing country.

Nepal and China had signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Belt and Road Initiative on May 2017 in Kathmandu. Introduced by China in 2013, the Belt and Road Initiative aims to build a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient trade routes of Silk Road.— Xinhua