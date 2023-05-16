Belt and Road joint laboratory on smart disaster prevention held in Nanjing

The first academic committee conference of the China-Pakistan Belt and Road Joint Laboratory on Smart Disaster Prevention of Major Infrastructures was successfully held in Nanjing, China.

The purpose of this academic exchange conference was to promote the spirit of modern times and to showcase the important research progress and academic achievements of technological innovation talents in the fields of civil engineering, architecture, water conservancy, and transportation. The conference also aimed to promote the collision of ideas, disciplinary development, and talent cultivation of innovative talents in the field of civil engineering, water transportation. The conference was also meant to the national technological innovation and high-quality economic development.

Under the guidance of the talent center of the Ministry of Science and Technology, China; the conference was sponsored by the Chinese Architectural Society and the Chinese Society of Vibration Engineering, organized by the Southeast University, Jiangsu Academy of Building Sciences Co. Ltd.

The Special guests who participated in the conference include Mr. Khan Muhammad Wazir, Counselor of Science and Technology at the Embassy of Pakistan in China, Professor Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, Vice Chancellor of NED University of Engineering and Technology in Pakistan, and Professor Sohrab Khan Bizanjo, Vice Chancellor of Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar, Professor Abdul Rehman Khan, Vice Chancellor of Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences, Professor Abid Ali Shah, Pakistani Director of the Joint Laboratory.

The Leaders who participated in the conference include Ms. Rong-Fang Wang, First Level Inspector of the International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Science and Technology, China, Mr. Hui Xu, Deputy Director of the Talent Center of the Ministry of Science and Technology,China, Mr. Xiao-Ping Yang, Second Level Inspector of the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Science and Technology, Mr. Yang-Wei Zhao, Second Level Inspector of the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Science and Technology, Mr. Ping Niu, Director of the Development Service Department of the Talent Center of the Ministry of Science and Technology, and Ping Chen, Director of the Talent Center of the Ministry of Science and Technology. Xu-Jiang Ye, Director of the Talent Work Office of the Organ.—PR