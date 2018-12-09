Belt and Road Initiative: The String of Economic Pearls

Athar Rashid

ACCORDING to the estimates of some economists, by 2050, the contribution of Asia in the global GDP will be more than 50%. So, this is an opportunity for Pakistan being in Asia (South East Asia) to benefit from it in the next two decades. Pakistan is a significant partner in the Chinese grand Belt & Road initiative (BRI) also known as One Belt, One Road (OBOR) with CPEC as the flagship project of this massive initiative. CPEC is a framework of regional connectivity which consists of a series of bilateral agreements on multiple projects.

CPEC is an umbrella term used for various projects that have the potential to feed into the larger BRI structure. CPEC is a great economic opportunity for Pakistan to capitalize. As a flagship project of BRI, CPEC churns out experience, opportunities, and expertise for not only Chinese and Pakistani people but also for the other BRI partner countries. CPEC experience can benefit all stakeholders who want to avail the fruits of BRI. Chinese Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) spans around sixty-eight countries over multiple continents and covers about seventy percent of the world’s population in its grand design.

CPEC is a significant part within that large network of BRI. So, in the larger scheme of BRI, Pakistan is one of Sixty eight countries, China is working with to create the potential for sustaining what President Xi Jinping refers to as the “Chinese Dream.” BRI is a framework under which all participating countries enter the fold to help create a community that shares its destiny with China’s. The “Chinese Dream,” referred by President Xi entails sustained growth for China through trade. Therefore, the BRI framework is to achieve “Chinese Dream” through creating a community of countries linking their economic destiny to that of China. Chinese progress and development would mean mutual growth of all stakeholders.

Through Chinese ambitious BRI, Beijing is struggling to build up partners who are willing to align their future with its own. The people’s Republic of China is hoping to create a community where everyone wins through market access, trade relationships and adopting Chinese cultural as well as business norms.As BRI enters its fifth year of implementation it is believed to have some of the largest infrastructure and investment projects in history.Opponents of the BRI claim that the vast global network of new road, rail and pipeline projects will benefit primarily China. Securing sea lanes, ports and refueling stations will help China’s exporters reach overseas markets and give China uninterrupted access to energy imports.

Establishing overland connections to the Indian Ocean will open new trade routes and make Chinese military and commercial vessels less vulnerable to strategic choke points such as the straits of Malacca and Hormuz. On the other hand Chinese President Xi in his keynote address at the 2017 Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, specified that the central objective of BRI is to build “land, maritime, air and cyberspace connectivity” and create “networks of highways, railways,and sea ports.”

Numerous studies on the BRI provide evidence that many Chinese development projects accelerate economic growth in partner countries. Nonetheless, it is uncertain who benefits the most from such projects. China committed $50 billion to be invested in Pakistan under the umbrella of CPEC, of which $35 billion will be invested in energy projects and $15 billion in infrastructure, Gwadar development, industrial zones, and mass transit schemes. In the next five years, it is expected that it will be more than $55 billion. This project primarily creates a huge amount of foreign direct investment for Pakistan, at the same time, it will also create greater trade opportunities to China by giving access to a new market for its trading goods.

By building connectivity infrastructure that helps local residents and businesses reach more distant markets, these investments could spread economic activity to rural, remote and disadvantaged areas of the countries along the BRI route. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is based on the win-win philosophy of Confucius. With the successful execution of many CPEC energy and infrastructural projects, both Pakistan and China are going to benefit. China will have all that it needs at the moment to make its presence felt in every corner of the world; more seaports and direct routes to connect with different parts of the world, cutting down the shipping costs etc. Pakistan will see phenomenal growth in its infrastructure, energy and telecommunication sectors.

Pakistan is also doing concentrated efforts to integrate CPEC to its greater network of society. The Planning Commission of Pakistan is trying to improve the academic circle in the country by aligning the vision of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) to produce faculty members abreast with the knowledge and expertise of the BRI/CPEC Initiative. This capacity building will certainly help in the human development in shape of skilled students and professionals to serve the long term project of CPEC in a befitting manner.

Chinese investment in BRI countries is around $50 billion and is growing with the passage of time. There are around fifty six economic zones planned in twenty countries, out of which nine are in Pakistan. In the next five years, China will add twenty five hundred, short term research visits for foreign scientists, and train five thousand and four hundred engineers. Most significantly there will be the relocation of twenty five million jobs worth of industry for the people of countries along the BRI. BRI is a great chance and opportunity for countries like Pakistan.

There are many other competitors alongside Pakistan to benefit from the enormous opportunities offered by the grand BRI initiative like Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia who are looking forward to receiving their share of industrial relocation, jobs, and other economic opportunities. Pakistan needs to work hard in a planned manner to obtain maximum benefit out of this tough competitive opportunity. The Policy makers and shakers in Islamabad should use BRI as an opportunity for global connectivity and trade. Through CPEC and BRI at large, Pakistan can get market access to all the BRI partnering countries which will be a great opportunity for the investors and exporters. The land and maritime routes can effectively be used by Pakistani entrepreneurs and companies to export their products and services to the countries along the BRI route. In order to facilitate that Pakistan needs to renegotiate the visa facility for Pakistani tourists and businessmen with Chinese authorities.

Chinese tourists and businessmen get on arrival visa in Pakistan, the same facility should be extended to the Pakistanis to make the mutual partnership even stronger. Moreover, exporters from Pakistan face a tough time in China because their competitors enjoy zero-rated tax thus leaving Pakistani goods uncompetitive. Pakistan and China should work together for a better free trade agreement (FTA) in order to further strengthen their bonds.

—The writer is doctoral candidate (PHD POLITICAL SCIENCE & IR) at Department of Political Science & International Relations at Izmir University of Economics, Turkey.

Share on: WhatsApp