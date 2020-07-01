Bella Hadid splashes out $6.1 million on lavish Manhattan penthouse

Bella Hadid has become the face of the fashion world, reaching the summit of success in a short span.

And as the Hadid clan quarantines on a Pennsylvania farm currently, the 22-year-old model secretly got her hands on a lavish Manhattan penthouse back in November for $6.1 million.

According the New York Post and Dirt, Bella’s luxury abode spans over 2,180 square foot with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a private roof terrace, built-in closets and a back-lit wine room in Soho.

As per the report, Gigi’s boyfriend Zayn Malik too had once been in possession off a $10.7 million penthouse in the building which was sold a month following Bella’s purchase.

The fashion icon had previously lived with her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd when they were together in October 2018 but after the split, Bella got her hands on this property nearly three months later.