Believe in policy of do respect, have respect: Afridi

Minister of State for Interior, Shehryar Khan Afridi Friday emphasized that the government believed in practical steps and would provide maximum facilities to make Islamabad police an exemplary one. All possible resources and state of the art equipment would be provided to police, besides, training on scientific lines to maintain law and order, he said this while addressing a rank wearing ceremony here at Islamabad Police Lines to 183 police personnel who got promotion.

The Minister congratulated the officers and said, “Today is a big day for you and your families but do not forget promotion means more responsibilities.”

Shehryar Afridi said,”You will be given peace of mind through promotions and other facilities. I understand unless your issues are not resolved you would not be able to perform up to the mark.”

He said, “The government would give think about you, give you due respect and address your genuine issues. In this way we can make you a model police.” The Minister advised, “Believe in policy of do respect and have respect and be polite with citizens.”

The Minister said Pakistan is a peace loving sovereign country and would never accept any dictation keeping in view our national interest and added in new Pakistan decision would be taken keeping in mind benefits and thinking of Pakistanis. Shehryar asked the cops, “Try to remove refrain which is prevailing among the people and respect every citizen especially women and elderly people.”

He lauded security forces of the country for rendering matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism and also paid homage to martyrs. The Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a special package for betterment of Islamabad police. Speaking on the occasion, Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Amir Zulfiqar said 183 officer and jawans have been promoted for next rank.

Congratulating them, he said job of police is very hard and those who got promotion have spent almost 20 to 30 years in service. He advised them to fulfill their duties in a responsible manner and make all efforts to curb crimes in Federal Capital.—APP

