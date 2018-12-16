Belgium wins maiden hockey World Cup

Bhubaneswar

Belgium won a tense penalty shootout 3-2 against three-times champions Netherlands to win their first men’s hockey World Cup title at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

A goalless stalemate in regulation time forced the shootout which also resulted in a 2-2 deadlock after five penalties each.

Florent van Aubel then converted to put Belgium ahead before the Netherlands’ Jeroen Hertzberger shot wide to dash their hopes of a fourth title as Belgium became the sixth nation to win the World Cup.

Simon Gougnard, who had lost his father on the morning of the semifinal against England, was in tears — and understandably so. Tim Boon too broke into tears of joy. This was the unbelievable moment they couldn’t live in the 2016 Rio Olympics final against Argentina. Now they had. They are the world champions – the 6th team to win the title.

The victory was also a revenge of sorts — for the 2017 European Championships defeat against the Dutch. The Belgians couldn’t have done it on a bigger stage.—Agencies

