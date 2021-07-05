Belgium lifts travel ban on Pakistan as Covid cases dip: reports

As Pakistan successfully managed to control the COVID-19 pandemic, Belgium, a country in Western Europe, has removed the South Asian country from its list of “high-risk zones”, local media reported.

The travel ban on Pakistan was reportedly lifted on July 4, directing people to carefully read the instructions announced by the Belgium government before the travel.

Last month, the European country had placed ban on 24 countries due to fears of spread of coronavirus variants.

The ban had been imposed on the UK, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Botswana, Chile, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Georgia, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Nepal, Pakistan, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Tunisia, Trinidad & Tobago, Uganda, Uruguay and Zimbabwe.

Back in April, Belgium had imposed ban on India, Brazil and South Africa.

In the past 24 hours, Pakistan has recorded 1,347 new cases of Covid-19, marking the sixth straight day of 1,000 or more new cases. The current covid-19 positivity percentage is 2.97 percent.

COVID-19 claimed the lives of 19 more individuals over the course of the 24-hour period, according to statistics released Monday morning by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

In the past 24 hours, Pakistan performed 45,245 COVID-19 tests, with 1,347 testing positive for the virus.

The overall number of active cases in the country has surpassed 33,000 and now stands at 33,299, with total recoveries reaching 907,934.