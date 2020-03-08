Belgium keen to enhance ties with Pakistan: Ambassador

Staff Reporter

Director, Pakistan Belgium Luxemburg Business Forum (PBLBF) Syed Khurram Bukhari hosted a dinner reception in the honour of Belgian Ambassador Philippe Bronchain and his wife recently. Addressing the audience, Bronchian said “We will focus on promoting bilateral trade and investment with Pakistan.” Bronchain emphasised that there should be further interaction between business communities, private sectors and chambers of commerce of the two sides to enhance trade and economic cooperation.. He pointed out that Belgium was cooperating with Pakistan in varios fields. While, Belgian Trade Commissioner Abid Hussain said “I have 40 years working experience of trade.” Khurram Bukhari in his speech said that PBLBF will further promote bilateral trade. CEO Muhammad Ali Rajpar said that there are lots of opportunities for imports and exports with Belgium. On this occasion, Syed Ammar Bukhari, Farooque Bukhari, Hussain Haroon, Lt. Gen. (R) Moinuddin Haider, Editor-in-Chief Pakistan Observer Faisal Zahid Malik, Mian Zahid Hussain, Zahid Dada, Tahir Hussain, Sumair Hamid, Rafique Daud, Muneer Qureshi, Hassan Nasir Shah, Danish Muhammad Faiz Khan, Aziz Memon, Saud Mirza, Farrukh Waseem Niazi, Zahid Saeed and others were also present.