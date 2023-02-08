Belgium has confirmed the appointment of Domenico Tedesco as the new coach of their national football team.

The Belgian Football Association has announced that the former RB Leipzig boss has signed a deal with the county’s FA until after Euro 2024 and that he will officially lead the side for the first time during their opening qualifier against Sweden in Stockholm on March 24th.

“For me, it is a great honour to be the new head coach of Belgium,” Tedesco said in a statement. “I’m really looking forward to the task and I’m extremely motivated. I had a very good feeling right from the first conversation.”

Domenico Tedesco replaces Roberto Martinez as the boss of Belgium after he was let go due to his side’s underwhelming showing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He has since landed a job as Portugal’s coach.

Tedesco’s appointment, meanwhile, was held up due to his contract negotiations with Leipzig. He reportedly remains entitled to an estimated one million euros worth of wages despite being let go from the post in September.

The 37-year-old has also coached Schalke 04 and Spartak Moscow previously.

He takes the role up during a period of change in Belgian football. Their under-par World Cup campaign betokened a more holistic decline with disgruntled players pointing a finger at each other.

With only a handful of names from their “golden generation” still available for national duties, Tedesco may find success hard to come by.