Belgium envoy shows keen interest in imports of Sialkot-made sports goods

Faisal Khawar Butt

Sialkot

Ambassador of Belgium in Pakistan Mr Frederic Verheyden has shown keen interest in imports of Sialkot-made sports goods direct from Sialkot-Pakistan instead of importing these sports goods indirect from the other European country on high prices, saying that the imports of theses sports goods direct from Sialkot-Pakistan could be helpful in boosting the mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Belgium.

Belgian Ambassador announced full technical assistance by Belgium to promote and develop the SMRs sector in Pakistan, saying that Belgium wanted to establish strong mutual trade ties with Pakistan. He also stressed the need of making all out sincere efforts to establish strong trade relations between Pakistan and Belgium. He stated this while addressing an important meeting of the sports goods manufacturers and exporters held at Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEAS) here today. Chairman PSGMEA Husnain Iftikhar Cheema presided over the meeting.

Belgian Ambassador added that Belgium was much keen to boost the mutual trade ties with Pakistan, pledging to make efforts to remove all the hurdles from the way of promoting the mutual trade between Pakistan and Belgium. Begian Ambassador Frederic Verheyden also assured to make all out sincere efforts from Belgium to increase the mutual trade volume in favour of Pakistan as well, saying that Pakistan business community should ensure maximum exports to Belgium and other European Union Countries through Belgium by taking the full advantages of GSP Plus status to Pakistan.