Belgium 10th largest export destination of Pakistan

Pakistan-Belgium Business, Investment Opportunities conference

RCCI and BECI sign MoU

Observer Report

Brussels

Conference on ‘Pakistan-Belgium Business and Investment Opportunities’ organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) held in Brussels on Wednesday.

The conference was attended by MEP Amjad Bashir besides high-level representatives from the Belgian government, office bearers of chambers of commerce and industry and leading businessmen from Pakistan and all three regions of Belgium in large numbers. This was for the first time that such a conference has taken place in Brussels.

In her opening remarks Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, the European Union and Luxembourg Mrs. Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi welcomed the delegates and highlighted huge potential of trade and investment between Pakistan and Belgium.

She said that Belgium being Pakistan’s 10th largest export destination worldwide and 7th in Europe with a share of 3.10 of trade in the financial year 2016-2017 remains highly important for Pakistani business Community.

She pointed out that since 2013 bilateral trade between the two countries has increased by 38.07 percent.

Ambassador Hashmi underscored the need of diversifying exports from Pakistan.

She pointed out that various areas still remain un tapped and there was a need to work in the direction to identify how the two countries could benefit by exploring the areas where there were still gaps to be filled up.

Member European Parliament Amjad Bashir appreciated Pakistani diaspora for running successful businesses in the UK and Europe.

He added that by living in Europe they have huge advantage to invest in the country of their origin. He also pointed out that Geo strategic location of Belgium was a huge advantage for trade and commerce between Pakistan and European countries.

President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Zahid Latif Khan explained in detail the services offered by the chamber in promoting business in Pakistan and abroad.

He said that RCCI being the third largest chamber in Pakistan has become voice of Pakistani business community all over the world. Keeping in view the vital role of women in development of any country, RCCI has also introduced incubation centre for businesses being run by women, he added.

Presentations were also made by the President Pakistan – Belgian Business Forum Mr. Paul Scheynen, Secretary General of Brussels Enterprises Commerce and Industry (BECI) Mr. Jan De Brabanter, President World Federation of Investors Jean- Pierre Paelinck; Director Trade Walloonia Exports and Investment Agency (AWEX) Ms. Isabelle and Shimail Daud Arain of Maryam Memorial Hospital, covering various aspects of business and investment potential between the two countries.

Two documentaries on Pakistan and its business potential were also screened on the occasion.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Brussels Enterprises Commerce and Industry with a view to bring business community of two countries closer and promote trade and commerce among them.

Belgium is an important trading partner for Pakistan in Europe, as it follows the common Trade Policy adopted by the European Union.

The grant of GSP+ status to Pakistan by the EU allows zero tariffs concession on 66% of Pakistan’s products in the member countries of European Union including Belgium.

Pakistan’s exports to Belgium mainly comprise of textiles, precision medical or surgical instruments, articles of steel and iron, tools, food items, machinery, carpets.