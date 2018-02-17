Belgian Chocolatier arrives in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Renowned Belgian chef and chocolatier Marc Leon Pauquet arrived in Pakistan on Monday 12th February 2018 and was welcomed by Hashoo Group, owners of the Marriott and Pearl Continental Hotels, as well as the Belgian Ambassador to Pakistan His Excellency Mr. Fredric Verheyden.

Pauquethas visited Islamabad and Karachi as part of a week-long Chocolate Festival at Marriott and Pearl Continental Hotels, which showcases the fine art of hand-crafted Belgian chocolate making.

Chef Pauquethas taken part in live demonstrations, chocolate-themed high teas, and has also conducted intensive chocolate trainings with more than 40 pastry chefs from the Marriott and Pearl Continental Hotels across Pakistan.

Chef Pauquet works with the premium Belgian chocolate brand Callebaut, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and chocolate suppliers to the best hotels and pastry shops in the world.

Chocolate lovers can visit Pearl-Continental Hotel Karachi this week to see Chef Pauquet in action as he prepares pralines, truffles, caramels, and ganache, and purchase boxes of the high-quality hand-crafted chocolates to share with friends and family.