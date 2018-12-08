Belated resignation by Swati







MINISTER for Science & Technology Azam Khan Swati had

to tender resignation on Thursday following mounting judicial pressure over misuse of his clout and authority and prospects of investigation into his past wrong doings in the light of the report submitted by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT). The Prime Minister has accepted his resignation and according to governmental spokesmen, Swati would be back in the Cabinet if cleared by the court.

Azam Swati is the second cabinet member after Babar Awan who had to quit his post due to judicial proceedings during the last three months. His Cabinet colleagues have claimed that resignation of Swati was part of the self-accountability by the PTI Government but independent observers and analysts believe he had to do so under compulsion. If it was a principled-based decision to allow transparent inquiry into his alleged misdeeds then he should have resigned, at least, at the time when the Supreme Court constituted a JIT for the purpose. The JIT report has not only charged him of the excesses with his neighbours but also pointed out some other instances of corruption by him including what he did in the United States and grabbing of the State land at Chak Shehzad in Islamabad. It is also on record that after surfacing of reports against him, instead of taking disciplinary action, his Party supported and defended him. Anyhow, it is good of the Supreme Court that it went deep into the matter, forcing him to quite the job but this should not be the end of the case. As JIT report contains startling revelations about his past actions, he must be proceeded against by NAB and the judicial system. He is still Member of Parliament and if found guilty during trial, article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution should also be applied in his case to send right and strong message to all concerned.







Share on: WhatsApp