Belarus police detained 633 protesters

Minsk

The Belarusian interior ministry said Monday that police had detained 633 people on Sunday during the latest mass protests calling for an end to the rule of strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

Opposition supporters held a huge demonstration in Minsk on Sunday with more than 100,000 people attending, maintaining pressure on Lukashenko and disputing his claim to have won re-election in August 9 presidential polls.

‘In total 633 people were detained in the republic for violations of legislation on mass events.’—Agencies