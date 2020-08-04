Beirut explosion: Over 50 dead, thousands wounded

Beirut

A huge explosion near the centre of Beirut killed over 50 people and wounded over 2,750. It sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital, shattering glass in people’s homes and causing apartment balconies to collapse, witnesses and security sources said.

The blast occurred in the city’s port area, where there were warehouses housing explosives, Lebanon’s state news agency NNA and two security sources said. A third security source said there were chemcials stored in the area. At least 10 bodies were taken to hospitals, a security source and a medical source told Reuters. Emergency has been imposed in the city.

Lebanese Public Security General, Abass Ibrahim after visiting the area of explosiong said in a statment that “the explosion is definitly not a fireworks depot, but a highly explosive material that was kept there and investigation is on.” Lebanon’s state news agency NNA and two security sources said the blast had occurred in the port area where there are warehouses housing explosives.—Agencies