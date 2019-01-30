Being a night owl really can hurt your mental health

BEN Franklin may have had it partly right with his belief that “early to rise” makes one “healthy, wealthy and wise.” Natural early risers may experience greater overall well-being and better mental health compared with night owls, a new study suggests. But what Franklin likely didn’t know is that your chronotype, or tendency to sleep and rise at a particular time, is heavily dependent on your genes — and there might not be much you can do to change it.

In the new study, published today (Jan. 29) in the journal Nature Communications, researchers identified 351 regions in the human genome associated with being an early bird, only 24 of which were known previously. Those people in the study with the most gene variants associated with early rising tended to go to sleep upward of a half hour sooner than others with fewer of these variants.

What’s more, the study found that these genomic regions were linked to the body’s circadian clock and to the retina, supporting the theory that the brain’s ability to detect light through the retina sets the body’s clock to a 24-hour cycle of sleep and wakefulness. “Part of the reason why some people are up with the lark while others are night owls is because of differences in both the way our brains react to external light signals and the normal functioning of our internal clocks,” lead study author Samuel Jones, a research fellow studying the genetics of sleeping patterns at the University of Exeter Medical School in the U.K, said in a press statement.

The study tapped into genomic data from nearly 700,000 participants in a U.K.-based nonprofit health project called the U.K. Biobank and the U.S.-based private genome analysis company 23andMe. The 23andMe participants were asked via a health survey whether they were a “morning person” or a “night owl,” or somewhere in between.

As such an answer could be subjective, the researchers validated their findings with information from wristband activity trackers worn by more than 85,000 individuals in the UK Biobank project, which revealed with no bias when they went to sleep and woke up.

The researchers found differences in sleep timing but not sleep quality. They also found no increased risk of obesity and diabetes among night owls, contrary to some earlier studies. But they uncovered an apparent causal link between being a night owl and being more prone to depression, anxiety and schizophrenia.

