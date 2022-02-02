Beijing Winter Olympics: PM Imran kicks off China visit tomorrow

Pakistani premier will hold a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping with particular focus on CPEC

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for China on a four-day-long visit, starting from 3-6 February 2022, to attend the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games.

The premier is visiting the all-weather friend national at the special invitation of the Chinese leadership. The visit also aims at showing solidarity with China at a time when several Western countries have announced a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic games being held in Beijing.

PM Imran Khan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including members of the Cabinet and senior government officials.

As a global event, the Olympic Games foster mutual understanding, inclusivity and friendship among the peoples of the world, said an official statement.

Beijing will soon become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games, it added.

It is highly admirable that the Chinese government has made meticulous arrangements for holding the Winter Olympic Games despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the visit, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus onstronger trade and economic cooperation including CPEC.

They will also have wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues.

The Prime Minister’s visit would mark the culmination of celebrations commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, with more than 140 events organized to showcase the resilience of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the unfolding international situation.

It would thus renew the bilateral commitment to taking the iron-clad partnership between Pakistan and China to new heights and add impetus to cooperation across multiple domains. A number of MoUs and Agreements would be concluded during the visit.

While in Beijing, the Prime Minister would also meet prominent business leaders of China and representatives of leading Chinese think-tanks, academia and the media. The Prime Minister will also have other bilateral interactions on the sidelines.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/china-pakistan-relations-a-journey-of-friendship-pakistani-pm/