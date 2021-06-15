Beijing: NATO exaggerating ‘China threat theory’

Observer Report Beijing

China on Tuesday said NATO is exaggerating the threat from China and “creating confrontation”.

In a statement from the Chinese mission to the European Union called for Nato to “view China’s development rationally, stop exaggerating various forms of ‘China threat theory’ and not to use China’s legitimate interests and legal rights as excuses for manipulating group politics (while) artificially creating confrontations”.

It added that Nato’s accusations were a “slander of China’s peaceful development, a misjudgement of the international situation and its own role, and it is the continuation of a Cold War mentality and the group’s political psychology at work”.—Agencies